Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.02 and last traded at $180.8840, with a volume of 3858473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 21.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.28%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,090. The trade was a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $3,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,265,422.23. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,785. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.8% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 57.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

