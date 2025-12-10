Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.81 and last traded at $168.9770, with a volume of 4639092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,894,585,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lam Research by 99.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,863 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

