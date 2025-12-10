Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 87,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 25,392 shares.The stock last traded at $103.02 and had previously closed at $102.28.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 812,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18,756.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 449,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 446,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 194,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

