TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $485.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.00.

TopBuild Stock Up 5.4%

BLD traded up $22.66 on Wednesday, reaching $441.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $461.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.17 and its 200 day moving average is $391.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,789.60. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,496,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,806,000 after acquiring an additional 62,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 864,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,349,000 after purchasing an additional 109,572 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 781,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,662,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

