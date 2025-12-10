Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 14.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 and last traded at GBX 24.95. Approximately 8,166,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 2,677,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.85.

EVOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Evoke to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Evoke from GBX 66 to GBX 34 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoke currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.41. The firm has a market cap of £112.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

