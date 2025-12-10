Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Trading Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.47 and last traded at $58.15. Approximately 767,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 912,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.31.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 10.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a market cap of $619.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAIL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Home Construction index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged bullish exposure to an index composed of US companies within the home construction sector. NAIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

