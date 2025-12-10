Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Trading 43.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 43.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 131,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 27,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Karnalyte Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$12.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Karnalyte Resources

Karnalyte Resources Inc is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. It owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases.

