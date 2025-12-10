Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LLY. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,109.24.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3%

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $12.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $994.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,309. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,111.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $928.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $814.21. The stock has a market cap of $940.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Manske Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.