Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82. 38,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 272,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Jyong Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jyong Biotech

Jyong Biotech Stock Down 6.5%

Institutional Trading of Jyong Biotech

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jyong Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Jyong Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers’ health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jyong Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jyong Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.