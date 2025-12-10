Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) & One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Critical Analysis

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) and One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Electronics and One Stop Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $394.88 million 0.11 -$24.03 million ($1.67) -2.00 One Stop Systems $54.69 million 3.50 -$13.63 million ($0.32) -24.43

Profitability

One Stop Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Electronics. One Stop Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Universal Electronics and One Stop Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics -5.64% -0.68% -0.33% One Stop Systems -11.47% -26.14% -17.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Universal Electronics and One Stop Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 1 2 0 0 1.67 One Stop Systems 1 0 3 0 2.50

Universal Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. One Stop Systems has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.06%. Given Universal Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than One Stop Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Stop Systems has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Electronics beats One Stop Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers. It also provides software, firmware and technology solutions that can enable devices such as Smart TVs, hybrid set-top boxes, audio systems, smart speakers, game consoles, and other consumer electronic and smart home devices to wirelessly connect and interoperate within home networks; cloud-services that support its embedded software and hardware solutions; intellectual property that the company licenses to OEMs and video service providers; embedded and cloud-enabled software for firmware update provisioning and digital rights management validation services to consumer electronics brands; and AV accessories, including universal remote controls, television wall mounts and stands, and digital television antennas. In addition, the company QuickSet, a software application that can be embedded in entertainment or smart home platform or can be delivered as a cloud-based service, through QuickSet Cloud, to enable universal device setup, interoperability, and control. Universal Electronics Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs, tablets, and handheld compute devices. The company also offers ruggedized mobile tablets and handhelds that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in a diverse set of environmental conditions. It sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, military contractors, military services, and technology providers through its website, web store, direct sales team, and original equipment manufacturer focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

