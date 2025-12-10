Comparing Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) & Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Battalion Oil and Obsidian Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $183.42 million 0.11 -$3.05 million ($3.35) -0.37 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.27 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.48

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Battalion Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Battalion Oil and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil 12.02% -137.74% -11.27% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Risk & Volatility

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Battalion Oil on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

(Get Free Report)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.