Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Purchases $29,946.50 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) Director Shauna Hegna acquired 1,186 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $29,946.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $41,359.50. This trade represents a 262.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.16. 89,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,359. The company has a market cap of $577.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. Northrim BanCorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 34.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrim BanCorp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrim BanCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.