Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.31, but opened at $29.80. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 329 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Ascentage Pharma Group International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Trading Down 0.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascentage Pharma Group International

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International during the third quarter worth $204,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.