Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.6150. Approximately 1,803,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,232,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 9.6%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.37 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $32,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 412,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,222.87. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.