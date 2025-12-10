First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.65 and last traded at $69.7690, with a volume of 1057266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.01.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.7%
The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
