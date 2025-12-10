Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 10849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$80.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.15.

About Rock Tech Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.