Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 10849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$80.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.15.
Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.
