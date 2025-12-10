Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 and last traded at GBX 20.10, with a volume of 49003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.30.
Pennant International Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £9.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.60.
Pennant International Group (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (5.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Pennant International Group had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pennant International Group plc will post 3.4027778 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pennant International Group
Pennant International Group Company Profile
Pennant, Maximising Operational Efficiency.
Pennant ensures systems are where they are needed, when they are needed and that they work, by providing systems support and training solutions to defence departments and major OEMs worldwide to maximise operational and maintenance efficiency. Other industries include space, aerospace, rail and shipping.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pennant International Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Dividend Stocks for 2026: Where to Invest as the Market Cools
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why Consumers Are Abandoning Chipotle, Sweetgreen and Cava
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Apple Stock Could Surge on Record iPhone Sales and Bold AI Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.