Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 and last traded at GBX 20.10, with a volume of 49003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.30.

Pennant International Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £9.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.60.

Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (5.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Pennant International Group had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pennant International Group plc will post 3.4027778 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group Company Profile

In related news, insider David Joseph Clements bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 21 per share, for a total transaction of £8,400. Company insiders own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Pennant, Maximising Operational Efficiency.

Pennant ensures systems are where they are needed, when they are needed and that they work, by providing systems support and training solutions to defence departments and major OEMs worldwide to maximise operational and maintenance efficiency. Other industries include space, aerospace, rail and shipping.

