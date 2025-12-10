Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 2374044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.87 price objective on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.87.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance

About Southern Silver Exploration

The stock has a market capitalization of C$224.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

