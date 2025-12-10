DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.05 and last traded at C$17.05, with a volume of 19273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.51.

DRI Healthcare Trust Trading Up 3.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.53. The firm has a market cap of C$942.69 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.16.

DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.96%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc DRI a pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. We provide uniquely favorable exposure for investors in the biopharma industry managing a diversified portfolio of interests in medicines that have a demonstrable positive impact on the world and aiming to acquire dependable patent-protected cash flow streams derived from the sales of those important drugs while limiting the risks and costs connected to drug development.

