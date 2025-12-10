Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.78 and last traded at GBX 6.26, with a volume of 1862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.78.

Tanfield Group Trading Down 7.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.91.

Tanfield Group (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.33) EPS for the quarter. Tanfield Group had a negative return on equity of 0.00% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

Tanfield Group Company Profile

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

