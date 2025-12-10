Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 531000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -4.95.
Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.
