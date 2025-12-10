Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 and last traded at GBX 0.39, with a volume of 2928630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40.

Coro Energy Stock Down 2.5%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Coro Energy

(Get Free Report)

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.