Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Amplify Energy (AMPY)

Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2025 – Amplify Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Amplify Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Amplify Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Amplify Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Amplify Energy was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

10/30/2025 – Amplify Energy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.