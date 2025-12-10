Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.82% from the company’s current price.

Osisko Development Price Performance

ODV stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,999. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of C$1.64 and a 1-year high of C$5.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.86.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Osisko Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.