Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.82% from the company’s current price.
Osisko Development Price Performance
ODV stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,999. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of C$1.64 and a 1-year high of C$5.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.86.
Osisko Development Company Profile
