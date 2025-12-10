Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$55.75 to C$57.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.06.

Shares of RCI.B traded down C$1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,329. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.52. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$32.42 and a one year high of C$56.15.

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

