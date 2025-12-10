AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given a C$18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$18.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on AGF Management from C$16.50 to C$17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.79.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGF.B

AGF Management Price Performance

AGF.B stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.21. 129,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.11. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$8.65 and a 52-week high of C$15.50. The company has a market cap of C$968.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.50 million during the quarter. AGF Management had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts predict that AGF Management will post 1.5610119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.