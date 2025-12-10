First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.30 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.41.

FM stock traded up C$0.72 on Wednesday, hitting C$32.97. 593,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.19. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$14.41 and a 12-month high of C$33.88. The stock has a market cap of C$27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Kevin Mcarthur bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,017,100. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,474 shares of company stock valued at $304,575. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

