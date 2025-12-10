TD Securities Boosts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$27.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TA. Natl Bk Canada cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.78.

TransAlta Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of TA stock traded down C$0.31 on Wednesday, hitting C$19.94. The company had a trading volume of 402,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$11.16 and a twelve month high of C$25.03.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of C$674.00 million for the quarter.

About TransAlta

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

