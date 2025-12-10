Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 35,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $1,785,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,405,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,686,750.47. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reed Stultz sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $241,684.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 465 shares in the company, valued at $23,952.15. This represents a 90.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $2,220,707 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,856.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,760 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,231,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,791 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 252.4% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $59,407,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

