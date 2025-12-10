Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 55.7% – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shot up 55.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.09. 1,804,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 607,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Up 41.4%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 2.23.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

