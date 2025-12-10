CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.0840. 207,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 312,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Specifically, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 5,000 shares of CeriBell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760. The trade was a 37.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $470,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 798,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,020,900.70. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other news, VP David Foehr sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $88,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,384 shares in the company, valued at $326,232.72. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

CeriBell Trading Down 5.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $747.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.35.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 63.35%.The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CeriBell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CeriBell by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CeriBell by 97.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 161.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CeriBell during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

CeriBell Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Recommended Stories

