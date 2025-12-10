City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 52,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 531% from the previous session’s volume of 8,236 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $5.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded City Developments to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDEVY
City Developments Price Performance
About City Developments
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than City Developments
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Consumers Are Abandoning Chipotle, Sweetgreen and Cava
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Apple Stock Could Surge on Record iPhone Sales and Bold AI Strategy
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Dividend Growth Is Heating Up: 3 Stocks With Steady Payout Gains
Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.