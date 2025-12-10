City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 52,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 531% from the previous session’s volume of 8,236 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $5.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded City Developments to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get City Developments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDEVY

City Developments Price Performance

About City Developments

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

(Get Free Report)

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.