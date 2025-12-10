Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Trading 5.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.03. Approximately 35,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 105,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phoenix Education Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Barrington Research started coverage on Phoenix Education Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Phoenix Education Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Phoenix Education Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PXED

Phoenix Education Partners Trading Up 5.5%

Phoenix Education Partners Company Profile

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Education Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Education Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.