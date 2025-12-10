Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.1840. Approximately 275,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,052,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTRE shares. Zacks Research cut Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $14.00 price objective on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 36.77%.The company had revenue of $701.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 6,802.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortrea by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Fortrea by 9,577.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortrea by 74.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

