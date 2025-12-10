Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 35,851 shares.The stock last traded at $17.5550 and had previously closed at $18.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBYD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Falcon’s Beyond Global presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.67 and a beta of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 10.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 434.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 357,589 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

