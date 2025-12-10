Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.83 and last traded at C$18.76, with a volume of 283383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cormark upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.09.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.9%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$550.23 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 8.32%.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

See Also

