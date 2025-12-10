i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 248674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

i-80 Gold Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.13.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.58 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 231.43%. Analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0264607 EPS for the current year.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of four new open pit and underground mining operations that will ultimately process ore at the Company’s central Lone Tree complex that includes an Autoclave. The Company’s primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.

