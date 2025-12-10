Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $21.13. Obayashi shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 162 shares.

Obayashi Stock Up 5.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.24.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Obayashi had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

