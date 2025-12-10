Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Down 20.8% – Time to Sell?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 20.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 1,710,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 703,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Rackla Metals Stock Down 16.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market cap of C$16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

