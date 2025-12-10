Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading 20% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) were up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 1,689,543 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 538,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Emerita Resources Stock Up 22.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$158.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.95.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

