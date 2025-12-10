CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Director Rebecca Robertson Sells 5,000 Shares

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Robertson sold 5,000 shares of CeriBell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760. The trade was a 37.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CeriBell Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBLL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. 296,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,535. The company has a quick ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $747.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.35. CeriBell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 63.35%.The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CeriBell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CeriBell by 353.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CeriBell by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of CeriBell by 161.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CeriBell by 148.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

CeriBell Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

