Contrasting Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) & Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) and Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fiserv and Pax Global Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 3 23 10 0 2.19 Pax Global Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fiserv presently has a consensus target price of $121.08, indicating a potential upside of 83.40%. Given Fiserv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Pax Global Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

91.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fiserv has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pax Global Tech has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Pax Global Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 17.05% 19.47% 6.43% Pax Global Tech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and Pax Global Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $21.16 billion 1.70 $3.13 billion $6.47 10.20 Pax Global Tech $774.67 million 0.95 $91.46 million N/A N/A

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Pax Global Tech.

Summary

Fiserv beats Pax Global Tech on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Pax Global Tech

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS. The company also develops MAXSTORE, a cloud-based Software as a Service platform that provides one-stop terminal management and valu-added services; paxRhino, a key injection service; and CyberLab, a payment application cloud test platform that provides professional one-stop online debugging and testing service. In addition, it offers payment solutions services, and maintenance and installation services. PAX Global Technology Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

