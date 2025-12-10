CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Up 15.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) were up 15.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.26 and last traded at GBX 0.26. Approximately 34,789,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 94,940,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22.
CAP-XX Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.30.
About CAP-XX
CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.
