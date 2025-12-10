Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mereo BioPharma Group Call Options (NASDAQ:MREO)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2025

Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 15,681 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,154% compared to the average volume of 1,250 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,125,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MREO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 860,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,677. The company has a market cap of $346.11 million, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MREO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

