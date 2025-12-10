Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – December 10th

Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian National Railway, and Celsius are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares issued by companies incorporated or headquartered in Canada or listed on Canadian exchanges (for example, the Toronto Stock Exchange or TSX Venture), and they represent ownership stakes in those firms. For investors, the term denotes exposure to the Canadian economy—often concentrated in sectors like financials, energy, and materials—and implies currency and regulatory considerations that can affect returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

See Also