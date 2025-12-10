Insider Selling: Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Insider Sells 124,000 Shares of Stock

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) insider Roderick MacLeod (Rod) MacRae sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114, for a total value of £141,360.
Prs Reit Price Performance
LON:PRSR remained flat at GBX 113.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 40,136,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,504. Prs Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 96.99 and a 52 week high of GBX 126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £622.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55.
Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX 4.40 EPS for the quarter. Prs Reit had a net margin of 160.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prs Reit will post 4.4399999 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRSR
Prs Reit Company Profile
www.theprsreit.com
The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector (“PRS”). It aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth.
The Company is investing over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental, mainly across the major regions of England.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prs Reit
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Consumers Are Abandoning Chipotle, Sweetgreen and Cava
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Apple Stock Could Surge on Record iPhone Sales and Bold AI Strategy
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Dividend Growth Is Heating Up: 3 Stocks With Steady Payout Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Prs Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prs Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.