Insider Selling: Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Insider Sells 124,000 Shares of Stock

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) insider Roderick MacLeod (Rod) MacRae sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114, for a total value of £141,360.

Prs Reit Price Performance

LON:PRSR remained flat at GBX 113.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 40,136,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,504. Prs Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 96.99 and a 52 week high of GBX 126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £622.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX 4.40 EPS for the quarter. Prs Reit had a net margin of 160.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prs Reit will post 4.4399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prs Reit from GBX 107 to GBX 115 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 115.

Prs Reit Company Profile

www.theprsreit.com

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector (“PRS”). It aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth.

The Company is investing over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental, mainly across the major regions of England.

Featured Stories

