Bank of America Boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $91.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.37.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.3%

SCHW traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,629,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 190,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $79,605,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

