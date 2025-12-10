PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE: PFLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/8/2025 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/11/2025 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

