Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 10th (ACN, AMGN, AR, ASO, AYTU, AZO, BDX, BIIB, BKNG, BLLN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 10th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $265.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Get Accenture PLC alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $44.00 to $47.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $55.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) had its target price boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $12.50 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $4,850.00 to $4,500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target cut by BNP Paribas Exane from $4,811.00 to $4,268.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $4,499.00 to $4,076.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $4,800.00 to $4,600.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $4,050.00 to $3,850.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $215.00 to $220.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $190.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Gordon Haskett from $5,620.00 to $5,710.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $570.00 to $591.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $670.00 to $690.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $50.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $12.50 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $64.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $40.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $265.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $39.00 to $33.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $95.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $88.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $262.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $273.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $725.00 to $804.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $110.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $379.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $430.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $34.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by Argus from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $255.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $125.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $230.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $234.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.00 to $8.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $30.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $141.00 to $130.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $147.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lowered by Argus from $175.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lowered by Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $36.00 to $28.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $44.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $260.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $145.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $3.00 to $3.50. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $42.00 to $47.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.