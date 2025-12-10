Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Shares Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 102,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 281,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPLT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Maplight Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Maplight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Maplight Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9%

About Maplight Therapeutics

Maplight Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MPLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($35.32).

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients.

Further Reading

